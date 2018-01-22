Trudie Styler Relives Iconic ‘Friends’ Cameo: ‘I Love’ Lisa Kudrow

Trudie Styler gave us serious 90s feels when she stopped by the HL podcast and recounted her incredible 2001 episode of ‘Friends’! Listen here for some major nostalgia!

Not only is Trudie Styler an incredible actress, director, and filmmaker, but she also has one of the best Friends cameos of all time! Trudie guested on the 2001 episode of the classic sitcom, “The One with Monica’s Boots”. You remember that? There were two classic storylines in that episode: Monica insisting on wearing incredibly painful (and expensive) boots to prove to Chandler that they were worth it. And Phoebe…well, Phoebe…

“The moment was, Phoebe was…is a Police fan,” Trudie told the HollywoodLife podcast. “She sort of inveigles her way into Sting‘s and Mrs. Sting’s house, under the pretense that her nephew and our son should have this play date. The way the script was written, so that it’s in our New York apartment, and that’s a little bit cagey, because within 10 seconds, she’s talking about Sting. And then…I think the punch line is, I sort of rumble that she’s a fan. And I say, ‘You know what? I’m going to give you 10 minutes to get our of here, before I call the police.’ And then she goes, ‘A reunion? When?’ That was the punchline.

Iconic. Absolutely amazing. “Love that actress,” Trudie said about Lisa Kudrow who, of course, played Phoebe on Friends. We wholeheartedly agree! You can watch the hilarious scene via the video above. Seriously; it’s so good. Unfortunately, that Friends movie “trailer” floating around isn’t real (it’s just cobbled together episodes of Joey and Cougar Town), but if it were, we would advocate for another Trudie cameo 100%. For more of our interview with Trudie, listen to the HollywoodLife podcast HERE!

Trudie’s new film Freak Show is in theaters now.

HollywoodLifers, do you remember Trudie’s episode of Friends? Is it one of your faves, too? Let us know!