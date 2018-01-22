Robert Pattison Cozies Up To Bella Hadid At Paris Dior Show — See Hot Pic

New couple alert? Robert Pattinson and Bella Hadid were seen getting pretty close while posing for photos at the recent Dior Homme Menswear show in Paris. See the gorgeous pics here!

Robert Pattinson, 31, and Bella Hadid, 21, crossed paths at the recent Dior Homme Menswear show in Paris and posed for some pretty amazing photos together. The hot duo matched in black while Bella wore shades and Robert sported a black leather jacket. Although the two looked absolutely gorgeous together, we’re not sure if their photo op hints at a new relationship or not. It’s still fun to imagine though, considering these two definitely make a good looking couple! The model and actor were among many other beautiful people who all came dressed in their best at the popular fashion show. Check out more pics of Robert here!

If Robert and Bella did start a relationship, it would be the first high profile one he’d had since his breakup with FKA Twigs, 30, last year. The hunky star has recently been seen with a mystery blonde but there’s been no confirmed commitment with anyone new yet. Bella has had her own share of high profile relationships, including the one with her ex The Weeknd, 27. She’s also been recently linked to LA Lakers player Jordan Clarkson, 25, so she may already be igniting a new heated romance!

No matter who Robert and Bella end up with next, we’re pretty sure they won’t have a problem striking up a spark. Their natural charm and smarts have always made them stand out in an industry full of beauty! In the meantime, they have their flourishing careers to keep them busy. Robert is set to star in two new films this year, including Damsel and High Life, and Bella is keeping her time in the spotlight while walking the runway at various fashion events.

