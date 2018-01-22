Meghan McCain & Ana Navarro Get into It On ‘The View’ Over Shutdown & Twitter Explodes

Things got heated on ‘The View’ when Meghan McCain and Ana Navarro started fighting, and Twitter has their opinions. Watch the clip and read their tweets!

Once again, Meghan McCain and Ana Navarro went head-to-head on The View, this time getting into it over the government shutdown on the January 22 episode of the show. The women have a much different opinion about what happened over the weekend in Congress, and they were fuming so hard during their argument that The View had to cut to commercial to get it to stop! Seriously. You can watch that full interview in the video above.

Things got personal, very quickly, as the women discussed DACA, and the fact that military members and their families aren’t getting paid over receiving benefits during the government shutdown. For the record, both women are against the shutdown, but Meghan had a problem with Ana slamming President Donald Trump, which Meghan believes that the shutdown is the result of partisan politics. AKA, it’s the Democrats’ fault, as well, for not reaching a deal. Things got messy.

“I can’t understand why the White House is saying no to something that’s got 80% approval (DACA). I mean, even puppies don’t get 80% approval in America today! And DACA does,” Ana said. “I’m not only against the government shutdown; i’m against the whole damn government. This is dysfunction. I don’t understand why, when you have this deal you don’t take it. I saw that and it bothered me too (that the government isn’t paying military). And the reason is to get more leverage to negotiate, because it’s something that pulls at all our heartstrings.”

That was apparently the wrong thing, because Meghan, the daughter of war hero John McCain, whose brother is also in the military, went off. “I obviously agree with that! A bunch of the people serving our country weren’t able to watch the championship game yesterday,” Meghan said, almost yelling at this point. “Do you think I want that for our people serving in the military? Of course not. But I think there’s a cacophony of blame, pointing fingers everywhere, and quite frankly, you’re showing your partisanship if you’re not putting the same amount of blame on President Trump as you did on President Obama…

“…It is not completely intellectually honest to sit here and say this is completely Trump’s fault,” she continued. “Democrats are playing partisan politics in the same way. DACA is a very emotional issue, and I agree with you, Ana, that this should be an easy layup considering how popular it is on both sides, but saying that the government shutdown has anything to do with my, or the Republican party’s love for the troops is just intellectually dishonest.”

Ana tried to get a word in, but Meghan started yelling over here. After some crosstalk, a visibly annoyed Joy Behar slammed down her topic card, and Whoopi Goldberg had to intervene in the conversation. Meghan resorted to insulting Ana and her loyalty to her party. It wasn’t pretty.

“I understand that DACA is a very emotional issue, and most Republicans are on my side. But it’s really difficult for me to understand sometimes why you consider yourself a Republican, Ana,” Meghan said. Damn!

“Because I’m a hispanic, immigrant Latina. Because I was brought to this country when I was eight years old,” Ana said. “Because my parents fled communism and it was not my decision to come here. I came here through no decision of my own, from no fault of my own. Had my parents not had the resources to hire lawyers, I would be a DREAM act kid, too. That’s why this is personal.” Go Ana! View fans on Twitter could not handle the massive shade that helped them start their day, and took to Twitter to basically roast Meghan:

