Justin Bieber Gives His Mom A Foot Massage & Everyone Thinks It’s, Well, Weird

Weird or not? Justin Bieber was seen massaging his mom, Pattie Mallette’s, broken foot, while on vacation with her in the Maldives, and many fans seem grossed out by it.

Justin Bieber may not be a doctor, but he sure was acting like one while on vacation in the Maldives with his mom, Pattie Mallette on Jan. 22. As we previously told you, Pattie has been stuck in a wheelchair the last couple of days, as she unfortunately broke her foot during their mother-son vacation. And now, it looks like Justin has been trying to comfort her… starting with a foot massage. Pattie took to Instagram on Jan. 22, where she posted a “story” video of Justin giving her a massage. “You’re not a doctor, don’t touch it!” she joked with a caption. Then she pretended he responded back by saying, “I care! Ouch.” And then she asked her followers if she should trust Justin or not — LOL!

It seems like a sweet thing for Justin to do, but Twitter isn’t a huge fan of this massage. Some fans have said it’s pretty weird for a son to massage his mom’s foot, but we’ll refrain from making a judgement. Instead, we’ll just show you what Justin’s fans have been saying about the new video. “Am I the only one who thinks Justin Bieber and his mom are TOO touchy feely with eachother??🤔🤔🤔 and TOO close??” is what one Twitter user asked. Others asked similar questions. There were also a few people who said things like “yikes”, “it’s weird” and more on this forum.

Fortunately for Justin, though, a lot of people found the video to be cute. For instance, take a look at the tweet below with the video and a caption saying, “This is not funny but look at this laugh omg I cant I’m laughing so much @justinbieber your laugh is everything and stop hurting your mom ❤️😂❤️😂 Get better @pattiemallette.”

