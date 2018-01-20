Kylie Jenner Wants To ‘Avoid’ C-Section At All Costs: She’s Terrified Of Having A ‘Nasty’ Scar

With Kylie Jenner’s due date fast approaching, she’s getting ‘nervous’ about the possibility of needing a C-section and the scars that come from it. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is quickly approaching the end of her pregnancy, and she’s starting to have some worries about what might happen in the delivery room. “Kylie is nervous about a possible difficult birth and she fears nasty c-section scars,” a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See pictures of Kylie since her pregnancy was reported in September, here.

While the lip-kit mogul has withdrawn from the public eye throughout her pregnancy, it seems that the spotlight is precisely why she’s afraid of scarring. “A big part of Kylie‘s career is her image and modeling and she does not want a big scar to prevent her from looking picture perfect. Even though her family has been trying to alleviate her fears, telling her the scars are no big deal and hardly noticeable, Kylie has been googling images of nasty scars left behind from c-section deliveries and she is terrified of having more scars on her body,” the source added. “She has one major scar on her thigh from a childhood accident that she has learned to be proud of, but it’s on her leg and the thought of having an scar on her tummy is terrible for her. She is hoping her pregnancy ends well so she can avoid a c-section and any potentially nasty scars that may come along with it.” That’s reasonable! We, too, hope her delivery goes smoothly.

On Jan. 12, Twitter erupted over the news that Kylie was in labor, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Since then, it has been reported that she was at Cedars-Sinai hospital to discuss her upcoming delivery with doctors. “Kylie visited her doctor last week for an unknown reason, which may have just been to meet her delivery doctor,” a source close to the family told RadarOnline. “She is having some minor complications right now that may force her to deliver the baby C-section.” Hopefully everything turns out alright!

