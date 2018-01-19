The contestants have to teach famous athletes how to make their signature dish on the Jan. 19 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen All Stars.’ Watch our EXCLUSIVE preview now!

Gordon Ramsay is always switching things up! The contestants are being tested on their ability to teach this week on Hell’s Kitchen All Stars. The chefs are introduced to the athletes competing alongside them. Heisman Trophy winner and former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams is the first to be introduced. He’ll be cooking with Milly, who is beyond psyched about it. Michelle’s partner is WNBA star Candace Parker. Benjamin will be cooking with former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman. Nick is paired with U.S.A. gymnastic’s Fierce Five member and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber! Robyn is with NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller. What a solid lineup!

But here’s the catch. The chefs are making these famous athletes cook their signature dishes using only verbal instructions. This should be interesting! These athletes are super competitive, so you know they’re going to want their partner to win! Also in the episode, the contestants will be cooking in one kitchen during dinner service. Rapper Wyclef Jean and 2 Broke Girls star Mathew Moy will also be guest starring.

The Jan. 19 episode will determine who makes the final four in the competition. Can you believe the season is almost over? Who do you think will make the final four? Find out on an all-new episode of Hell’s Kitchen, airing at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. After this episode, there are only 2 episodes left of season 17. The finale will air Feb. 2 and be a two-hour episode! Stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com every week for a new EXCLUSIVE preview of Hell’s Kitchen All Stars!

