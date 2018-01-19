Jennifer Morrison, Seth Rogen & More Stars You Forgot Were On ‘Dawson’s Creek’

In honor of ‘Dawson’s Creek’s 20th anniversary, HollywoodLife is taking a look back at some of the big name celebs that had a guest role on the teen drama!



Dawson’s Creek turns 20 years old on January 20 and that has us feeling pretty nostalgic. Believe it or not, the series that premiered in 1998 featured a lot of up-and-coming actors who are now extremely well known. Here at HollywoodLife we couldn’t pass up a chance to look back at some of those guest stars, and we were shocked to find so many familiar faces! For example: Seth Rogen, now 35 years old, appeared on the show for one episode in 2003. Jennifer Morrison, 38, appeared in two episodes as Melanie Shea Thompson, too! Crazy, right?

But, there are so many more! Glee‘s Jane Lynch played Joey Potters’s (Katie Holmes) mom, while Modern Family‘s Julie Bowen played Dawson’s (James Van Der Beek) Aunt Gwen. Michelle Williams’ Jen Lindley had some very notable romantic interests, including Supernatural star, Jensen Ackles, and Boardwalk Empire‘s Michael Pitt. The guys on the show, Dawson and Pacey, also had their fair share of love interest guest stars. For example, Pacey has a fling with Jennifer Morrison’s Melanie, while Dawson has a fling with Brittany Daniel‘s Eve Whitman, who is later revealed to be Jen’s half sister.

Other notable names who appeared in an episode or two of Dawson’s Creek include: Tony Hale, the band No Doubt, Jeremy Sisto, Drew Seeley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Christian Kane. Phew, that’s a lot of names to remember! Maybe it’s time for a re-watch? Yes, please!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Who was YOUR favorite guest star on Dawson’s Creek back in the day? Did YOU remember all of these familiar faces appearing on the show? Comment below, let us know!