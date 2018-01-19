Tiny Reveals She’s ‘Working On’ Marriage With T.I. After NYE Together: Is Divorce Officially Off?

It seems to be the year of making up for T.I. and Tiny! In a new interview, she reveals that they’re working on their marriage, after their divorce has yet to be finalized!

Don’t give up on Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, just yet! The Xscape singer just admitted they’re putting in effort to patch things up between them. “You know, we’re working at it. We’re trying to get things on the right path,” Tiny said when asked if the divorce has been called off, in an interview with The Real, January 19. One of the show’s co-hosts, Loni Love, asked Tiny about the status of her marriage after she filmed a segment for Hollywood Squares with T.I and Tiny. Loni said it was so “cute” to see the couple during the segment, which has yet to air. So, it’s safe to assume T.I. and Tiny won’t be signing those divorce docs just yet. And, just like the women of The Real, we couldn’t be happier for the longtime couple.

Despite both Tiny and T.I. staying quiet about their relationship, fans knew things looked good for the pair when she brought him onstage during her New Year’s show with Xscape in Atlanta. Fans went wild when Tiny started dancing to T.I.’s 2006 track, “Beat Down Low”. He then appeared onstage to perform, but not before he grabbed her waist and slapped her booty! After ringing in 2018 together, Tiny riled up fans when she posted a series of videos of T.I. reading a Dr. Seuss book to their 1-year-old daughter Heiress, on January 17.

Tiny originally filed for divorce from T.I. back in December 2016. However, the couple — who are parents to Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and a daughter, Heiress Diana — never went through with the legal docs. In fact, despite their on-and-off dramatics, their relationship seemed to progress throughout 2017. The pair even acknowledge their seventh wedding anniversary back in July 2017 with sweet Instagram tributes to one another, despite their pending divorce. Tiny also shed light on their tumultuous relationship during Bravo’s Xscape: Still Kickin’ It 4-part special.

