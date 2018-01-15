‘KUWTK’ Recap: Khloe & Tristan Reveal Surprise Pregnancy At Family Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a baby! The couple revealed the news before Christmas, but the Jan. 15 episode of ‘KUWTK’ showed the moment they told both of their families!

Khloe Kardashian has been feeling “sluggish” and “bloated” lately, and she doesn’t know why. Tristan Thompson thinks she’s pregnant, but Khloe thinks there’s “no way” that she is. Khloe decides to take a pregnancy test, and it comes out positive! Khloe’s executive assistant, Alexa, shows up, and Khloe shows her the pregnancy test! “I’m super nervous but really excited,” Khloe admits. Khloe says she’s a “state of shock,” and this is “the weirdest, best, craziest sh*t.”

Khloe reveals that she and Tristan were going to start trying to get pregnant in August. But she’s been off birth control for two months! She reveals she called Tristan right after she found out, and he thought she was kidding! Many happy tears were shed! The thing is, Alexa and Tristan are the only ones who know about the pregnancy. Khloe hasn’t told her sisters! She wants to tell everyone at her barbeque, so no one gets mad about who found out first.

Tristan arrives back after two weeks away. It’s the first time Khloe and Tristan have seen each other since they found out about their baby! They can’t keep their hands off each other! Later, Kourtney Kardashian tells Khloe that she looks like she’s gained a few pounds. Khloe keeps quiet about the baby!

At the barbeque, Khloe and Tristan bring their families together to make the big announcement. Tristan starts it off and throws it to Khloe. “We’re having a baby!” she reveals to everyone. Kris Jenner breaks down in tears over Khloe’s exciting news. Kris thought Khloe might not ever have kids. She gushes that no one’s meant to be a mom “more than Khloe.” Khloe and the girls FaceTime Kendall Jenner to tell her the good news. Kylie Jenner calls in while they’re all talking to Kendall. Both Jenner girls missed the party. “Are you pregnant?” Kylie asks. When Khloe says yes, Kylie starts crying! “I’m so happy for you,” Kylie says.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kris gets ear surgery and Khloe works out her beef with Corey Gamble. Apparently, Corey has been talking sh*t about Khloe to Malika Haqq and Kourtney, who calls Corey’s attitude “f**king lame.” Khloe just doesn’t want there to be any tension or drama. They end up having lunch, but they get nowhere. Tristan tells Khloe that she should text Corey and take the high road. Khloe listens to Tristan. Corey and Khloe start to rekindle their friendship. She invites him to go along with her and Scott Disick to The Steve Harvey Show. All is well!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Khloe’s pregnancy reveal? Let us know!