Bella Thorne Is ‘So Embarrassed’ After Rob Lowe Called Her Out For Clueless Mudslides Tweet

Bella Thorne was slammed by Rob Lowe for her thoughtless tweet amid deadly mudslides north of LA. Now we’ve got Bella’s response to the backlash!

Ever since Rob Lowe, 53, called out Bella Thorne, 20, for tweeting a complaint about traffic caused by mudslides as people were dying, the rising star has been in a pretty rough spot! Now, our insiders have details on how she’s handling the fallout! “Bella is so embarrassed right now, she feels really awful about that tweet,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t watch the news at all, she really isolates herself because she can’t handle all the bad news out there right now.”

The insider went on to add that Bella’s way of ignoring troubling current events keeps her out of the loop, which cost her dearly in this case. “Her way of coping is to not really pay attention and now she’s paying the price. She genuinely feels so bad and if she knew about the mudslides that were happening she never would have tweeted that. She’s not an insensitive person at all, it was a really unfortunate mistake.” Aww! Poor Bella! Head here for tons more pics of the actress!

As we previously reported, Bella wrote: “F**k you 101 to Santa Barbara. I’m missing my boyfriend’s first date on his tour.” To which Rob responded on Instagram: “This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.”

