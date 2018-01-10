Jennifer Garner & Josh Duhamel Dating: Why Ben Affleck Feels ‘Threatened’ By The Rumor

It looks like we aren’t the only ones feeling some type of way about that Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel dating rumor! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Ben Affleck feels.

At last! Jennifer Garner, 45, may have finally moved on from Ben Affleck, 45. As we reported earlier, new claims have surfaced alleging that Jennifer and Josh Duhamel, 45, are dating! Although this news calls for celebration, not everyone is ready to say congratulations. Jen’s ex is not too thrilled about her new fling! “There were rumors going around about Jen and Josh last year. They did a movie (Love, Simon) together and there was a lot of talk at the time about them hooking-up. Everyone who saw them on set together said they had really obvious chemistry. Jen had filed officially filed for divorce from Ben and Josh was already separated from Fergie, so they were well within their rights. That didn’t stop Ben from getting really jealous though,” a source close to Ben tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He was asking around about it. It’s fine for Ben to move on and be with whoever he wants, but he’s not ready to see Jennifer do the same. Ben’s not at all mentally prepared for Jennifer to be with another guy, especially not someone like Josh Duhamel — he’s threatened,” the source continued. We can totally understand Ben’s jealousy. Jen and Ben were married for over 10 years and have three children together: Violet Affleck, 12, Samuel Garner Affleck, 5, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 9. But, it’s certainly time for Jen to move on. After all, Ben recently started dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, 37.

Jennifer and Ben officially filed for divorce in April 2017. They originally announced their split two years prior. Their divorce seemed amicable and friendly! Despite their split, “Bennifer” have managed to effectively co-parent their children. They even spent the 2017 Holidays together! So sweet!

