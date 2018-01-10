‘Big Brother’ Star Amber Siyavus’s Daughter Dies At 18 From Possible Suicide

We’re heartbroken to say that former ‘Big Brother’ contestant Amber Siyavus’s teen daughter, Lexi Tomcavage, has died. Her death is being investigated as a suicide. We have more details here.

Lexi Tomcavage, 18, died on January 8 in Ohio from what investigators believe is suicide, according to the Stark County Medical Examiner. Lexi, the daughter of Big Brother season 8 contestant Amber Siyavus, has tweeted three times that day about missing a friend who had recently died. Her messages included saying “I miss you,” and “never been like this before,” TMZ reports. There is no further information available about Lexi’s tragic death at this time.

Amber, a single mother, often talked about her beloved Lexi when she was in the Big Brother house, in 2007. Amber came in 7th place in season 8, and became the only HouseGuest to make it to the Jury phase without winning Head of Household or Power of Veto. She was known as “Whamber” in the house because she often cried. This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Amber and Lexi’s loved ones during this difficult time.