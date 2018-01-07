Tamar Braxton Back With Vince Herbert Despite Denials? Toni Is Terrified It’s A ‘Toxic Situation’

Are Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert back together? She’s been denying it but HollywoodLife.com found out EXCLUSIVELY that her family is ‘very worried’ the estranged couple is back on.

“Tamar [Braxton]‘s family is very worried that she’s taken Vincent [Herbert] back again,” a friend of the Braxton family told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This cycle had happened so many times already that it’s almost expected but that doesn’t make it less devastating. Tamar is insisting that she’s not back with him but her actions tell a different story. Her mom is beside herself with worry over her daughter and her grandson. Toni [Braxton] is pleading with her to make a real break and put some honest to God distance between them. It’s terrifying she’s back in this toxic situation.” Oh no!

Tamar has been denying that she and Vince are back on. As we’ve previously reported, she’s feeling “confused, upset and embarrassed” about the drama that went down between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Not only was Vincent arrested on Dec. 25 for alleged spousal assault, but Tamar also accused him on Dec. 30 of cheating and getting another woman pregnant. The source also added that she’s feeling broken hearted and lacks trust in her estranged husband.

But Tamar has also been seen with Vince since all of this drama ensued. On New Year’s Eve, they were spotted ringing in 2018 together, side by side. The following day, they were spotted at LAX with their son Logan. When TMZ cameramen caught up with them at the airport, they both insisted that they were together because they’re a family. So it definitely looks like the singer is at least on somewhat good terms with Vincent.

If Toni is seriously worried for her sister, it doesn’t look like the relationship is going to end just yet. Vince isn’t ready to give up on his marriage and he even thinks that his estranged wife won’t follow through with finalizing their divorce, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Hopefully Tamar and Vincent’s family drama doesn’t bleed into her relationships with her sister and mom!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tamar and Vincent are back together?