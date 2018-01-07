Blue Ivy: Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Adorable First-Born Turns 6 — Look Back At Her Cutest Photos

Blue Ivy Carter is already 6 years old! Help us celebrate her latest birthday by taking a look back at her most precious moments EVER, and see how fast time flies!

Blue Ivy Carter is getting SO big! The little cutie officially turned six years old on Jan. 7, and we can only imagine what mom Beyonce, 36, and dad JAY-Z, 48, have in store for their eldest child. After all, it’s been an eventful year for Blue, especially because she became a big sister back in June! See the birthday girl’s cutest pics by clicking through the gallery above. Click HERE to see some of Blue’s most expensive outfits.

Blue had reportedly been asking her mom and dad for a sibling for quite a while, so when Beyonce epically announced in February 2017 that she was pregnant with twins, we can only imagine Blue’s excitement. And when Bey gave birth on June 13, Blue’s life was changed forever — in the best way possible of course! Welcoming younger siblings Rumi and Sir HAD to have been the highlight of Blue’s fifth year. Better yet, according to grandma Tina Knowles, 64, the tot has been an amazing big sis so far.

“Blue Ivy is doing well. She’s a big sister, and she’s willing to step in and do whatever she can to help out her little siblings,” Tina gushed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the Habitat For Humanity Builder’s Ball in September. “She’s playing with them and looking out for them while they sleep. She’ll even warm a few bottles from time to time.” How adorable is THAT?

Another big moment for Blue this past year was when her dad surprised us all by crediting the then-five-year-old with saving a song on his new album 4:44. That’s right, apparently Blue has MAD musical talent! While many fans know the youngster rapped on JAY’s bonus track “We Family,” the artist later revealed his daughter had free-styled too — and it wasn’t just good, it was “amazing.”

“Her pockets are amazing,” JAY told BBC Radio 1. “I taped her doing that. She literally did that one time. That was one time, five minutes… She climbed up on the stool, put on the headphones, and she just started going.” Only time will tell what Blue’s sixth year has in store, but we cannot wait to find out!

