Emma Portner: 5 Things To Know About Ellen Page’s New Wife & Bride

Ellen Page, 30, just surprised fans by announcing that she’s married! “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 3, alongside a photo her and wife Emma Portner‘s hands, both sporting wedding rings, as well as an adorable black-and-white of them together. As you can imagine, the wedding announcement was met with an outpouring of sweet words and congratulations from fans. But who is Emma Portner? In light of this joyous announcement, we decided to take a closer look at Ellen’s new wifey!

1) She is originally from Ottawa, Canada. She is 23 years old. After graduating from Canterbury High School of the Performing Arts in 2012, she studied at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City. She also studied at Leeming Danceworks. Needles to say, she’s an expert in her field!

2) Emma was named “Young Choreographer of the Year” at the American Dance Awards in 2012. Since, her work has earned numerous other national and regional awards.

3) Also in 2012, she and fellow dancer Matt Luck releases a short film titled Dancing in the Dark. To date, the film has been viewed over 743,000 times. Head here for tons more photos of Ellen!

4) Emma was the choreographer on PURPOSE: The Movement, a short film for Justin Bieber, 23! She certainly sounds like a choreographer in demand!

5) She and Ellen started dating in 2017. The actress first shared their relationship with the world when Emma was her date to the premiere of her film Flatliners in September. Ever since, she and Emma have gifted fans one adorable couples photo after another, including a snap by the Christmas tree on Dec. 9 with the caption: “Happy Holigays.” Amazing!

