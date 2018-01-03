Cardi B & Offset Reunite: Did He Buy Her $150K Apology Watch After Cheating Scandal?

It looks like Cardi B and Offset are doing just fine! The couple debuted matching $150K rose gold diamond watches. Did Offset get the gift to win Cardi back after cheating?

Money isn’t a thing when you’re trying to win someone over! This certainly may be true for Offset, 26, when it comes to Cardi B, 25. The “Bad and Boujee” rapper took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to post a video of himself and fiancée Cardi B rocking matching Patek Philippe watches. The video also captures him saying, “His and hers Pateks. Rose, yes sir, big ones.” If this is an apology gift, Offset paid a pretty penny! Most Patek watches cost a whopping $150K. Woah! We can see why Cardi took him back.

Cardi also appeared to be wearing her gorgeous engagement ring in the video. Now all of you Cardi B fans can relax, because it’s clear the wedding is still on! We reported earlier that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted without her 8 carat ring at a New Year’s Eve party in New York City. Many fans thought this was because she had just performed, but suspicions arose again when she posted an Instagram photo Jan. 1, without her ring again! To our relief, all is well in the world of love for Cardi and Offset. We are totally looking forward to the wedding!

Although Cardi and Offset’s relationship is getting back on track, he isn’t quite drama free. The Atlanta rapper is in the midst of a nasty legal battle with Instagram model Celina Powell, who claims he is the father of her unborn child. Offset has denied the claims, and has even served her with a cease and desist order. Nevertheless, Celina insists that she’s telling the truth, and is begging Offset to take a DNA test. Making this situation even more juicy, Celina revealed that she will be naming her baby girl Karma. I guess we will have to wait and see how this all plays out.

