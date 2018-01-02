Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Arguing After Cabo Trip: Flight Home Ended Without A Kiss

Uh oh! 2018 isn’t starting out on a loving note for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. We’ve got details on how they fought on the trip back from Cabo and didn’t even make up with a kiss.

If there’s one thing Jelena fans can count on, it’s plenty of romantic ups and downs between Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23. They’re either madly in love or fighting and the latter is what they’re up to right now according to a report by The Blast. The site says that they flew back home together along with five or six pals on Jan. 2 after ringing in 2018 in Cabo San Lucas and were on the outs while disembarking. The plane made a pitstop in San Diego to go through customs before the private flight arrived at Van Nuys airport. Their source says that when they got off the plane Justin and Selena appeared to be arguing and then went their separate ways without so much as a hug or a kiss goodbye! Whoa, that is never a good sign. Especially after what should have been something so romantic as their first holiday since getting back together.

These two just feed off of drama and it seemed like only a matter of time before their reunited bliss turned into a fight, as it so often has in the past. Selena shocked her fans when she broke up with The Weeknd, 27, after 10 months of dating in late Oct. of 2017 to run back into Justin’s arms after years apart. Her kidney transplant over the summer of 2017 seemed to give her a new lease on life and she wanted Justin to be a big part of it once again, much to the total disbelief of her friends, family and fans. See pics of Justin and Selena reunited, here.

If these two really are on the outs again, it will be great news for Selena’s family. Her rekindled relationship with the Biebs has caused her mother Mandy Teefey, 41, so much stress and anxiety that she wound up hospitalized! As a result of Jelena 3.0, the mother and daughter quit following each other on Instagram and Sel seems to become more estranged from her loved ones the longer she is with Justin. The “Wolves” singer seems to have such a short-term memory of all of the toxic pain he caused her after so many makeups and breakups. But those closest to her remember it all to well. None of them want to see her hurt by the Biebs once again. Maybe after Jelena’s fight they’re closer to getting their wish.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena will make it very far into 2018 as a couple? What month do you think they’ll breakup up once again?