Did Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Get Engaged? Why Fans Are Freaking Out

What’s really going on with Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes? Despite spending NYE’s apart, Hailey was spotted with a very noticeable diamond ring on that finger! Did Shawn pop the question over the holidays?

Hailey Baldwin, 21, was photographed [below] with a diamond-band type of ring on that finger, and fans are wondering if her rumored boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, 19, proposed to her over the holidays. The model was photographed with friends in Miami — where she rang in the New Year with pink hair and a matching bikini — but it was her jewelry that caused quite the chaos. While she caught some rays in the Florida sun, Hailey kept her diamond ring front and center. She partied it up with friends on New Year’s Eve at LIV Nightclub, where Travis Scott, 25, performed. However, Shawn was no where to be found. So, what’s the deal with the ring?

Well, while we’re totally shipping Hailey and Shawn as a couple, it’s unlikely that the pair are engaged. Remember, Shawn is only 19-years-old. Not to mention, Hailey and Shawn have yet to address the rumors that they are a couple. In fact, they’ve only been photographed a handful of times; with one of those occasions being just before Christmas. They were spotted in the singer‘s native, Toronto, Canada, where they hugged, while on a romantic stroll through a Christmas Market. On the night before they were spotted PDA-ing, they were seen at Daniel Caesar‘s concert at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto.

Hailey and Shawn first sparked romance rumors back in August 2017, when they were caught flirting at numerous events in Hollywood and sneaking out of popular venues together. Reports even claimed that the two were holding hands at the Halloween bash that Baldwin threw with Kendall Jenner, 22, and Justine Skye, 22, at Delilah in West Hollywood. Then, in November 2017, it was reported that they were officially dating and getting serious, according to E! News.

Hailey and Shawn have recently been spending a ton of time together, but have yet to confirm if they are dating or not.

HollywoodLifers, are you totally shipping Hailey and Shawn as a couple in 2018?