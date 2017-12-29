Becky G Shares Bombshell Family Secret: I Have A Half Sister I Never Knew About

What?! Becky G just revealed she has a sister! The pop star opened up about what it was like to keep that major secret, and what their relationship is like now.

For many, the holidays are for spending time with family, and it seems like Becky G, 20, is doing just that. The “Mayores” singer took to social media to share that, in addition to her siblings Frankie Gomez 18, Alex Gomez, 16, and Stephanie Gomez, 15, she has a fourth sibling named Amber, 18. “For the first time, I will be opening up about something that Frankie, Alex, Stephanie and I, have lived with within our four walls, that I now feel ready in my heart to share with you guys, my extended family.” How shocking!

Becky went on to reveal that now that Amber is older, she is ready to share her with the world. “Today is my half sister’s 18th birthday. Yes I said it. My half sister. I learned about Amber when I was 13 years old. When Frankie was old enough and ready, my parents and I also shared this with him. Soon after that, my parents, Frankie and I spoke to Stephanie and Alex. We all had questions and dealt with the information in different ways, but most importantly, we handled it together– as a unit,” she continued.

In Becky’s emotional letter on Twitter, she explained that she met Amber for the first time earlier this year, and she wants to move their relationship in a positive direction. Amber is a product of a previous relationship Becky’s father had, which explains why they didn’t grow up together.

“Now that she is 18, and her own person, so much in my life has changed and I now share my life with the world. But I’m sticking to my promise and I felt it in my heart to write this so that she knows,” Becky said. Becky always wanted to reach out to her half sister, but waited for the perfect moment. I can’t think of a better way to go in to the New Year! How sweet!

