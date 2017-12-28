BTS’ Suga Shuts Down Haters Accusing The Band Of Lip-Syncing With One Savage Move

Now, THAT is what you call a clap back! During a huge performance of ‘MIC Drop,’ Suga cleverly proved to the naysayers that BTS does NOT lip sync. See the wild moment!

Okay, so it’s not really about what Suga did — it’s about what he didn’t do. During BTS‘ performance of “MIC Drop” at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun on Dec. 25, instead of rapping his line, “If you’re sour, just go ahead and sue me. Sue it,” he stopped completely and gave the camera a cheeky look! By doing so, he proved that their vocals aren’t faked. It’s all real, baby! Watch the video above.

Naturally, stans of the K-pop group are freaking out at Suga’s little move. “SUGA IS SUCH A SAVAGE DISSING THOSE HATERS!” one A.R.M.Y. member commented on YouTube. “I love how Suga intentionally missed his line in MIC Drop to prove all antis and haters that pros dont do lip sync…ya did a great job sweetie,” another fan tweeted. “I’m so tired of y’all always bashing on BTS and saying they lip sync when Suga MISSED A WHOLE DAMN LINE SO SHUT UP,” @happilyhoseok wrote.

BTS also performed “DNA” and “Not Today” for the huge event, which took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. They slayed those as well, but thanks to Suga, that “MIC Drop” performance will be the one that sticks with us! He did indeed drop the mic, and we’re here for it. See more pics of BTS here.

Take a look at the exact iconic moment:

Sit down, lip-sync critics.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Suga’s cheeky move? Let us know if you loved him showing up the haters!