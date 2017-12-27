‘RHOBH’ Alum Carlton Gebbia Allegedly Tried To Kill Herself Before Attacking Housekeeper

So sad! Former ‘RHOBH’ star Carlton Gebbia allegedly tried to commit suicide before attacking her housekeeper, new court docs reveal. Get the details, here!

Things aren’t looking so good for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Carlton Gebbia, 44. After allegedly attacking her housekeeper, we’ve just learned that the former reality TV star tried to commit suicide, according to court docs obtained by TMZ. The housekeeper, whose name has not been disclosed, shared that Carlton was extremely hostile during her time of employment with the former reality star. She claims in new court documents that, Carlton physically abused her and drunkenly attacked her at her home. She also added in the lawsuit that she’s been dealing with Carlton’s alleged abusive behavior for 6 years. Wow! Firing back, Carlton’s former housekeeper is taking her to court in hopes of finding justice.

The attack allegedly took place after Carlton’s housekeeper tried to calm her down after she broke the family TV with a baseball bat. The housekeeper claims Carlton, who starred in Season 4 of the Bravo reality series, allegedly grew so angry that she pushed her, causing her to fall against a door. The housekeeper claims she was badly injured. Making this story all the more eerie, the housekeeper was given two weeks off and then fired the next month. If you’re confused, you’re not alone.

Carlton’s housekeeper isn’t holding any information back. She also shared that, Gebbia allegedly threw herself off the second story of her home in an attempt to kill herself. We’re shocked.

