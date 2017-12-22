Hailey Baldwin: Everything You Need To Know About The Hot, Rising Model & Star

Hailey Baldwin is ending 2017 on a high note, reportedly dating singer Shawn Mendes. We’ve got five fun things to know about the hot model.

Hailey Baldwin, 21, is a hottie on the prowl as she’s found herself another dreamy young Canadian singer in Shawn Mendes, 19. The top model was spotted swaying along with the “Stitches” hitmaker at a Daniel Caesar concert in Toronto on Dec. 17 where they looked super cute together in fan Instagram videos. She’s been linked to other sexy crooners from north of the border including Drake, 31, and most notably Justin Bieber, 23. Hmmm…are we seeing a dating pattern here? Let’s get to know five fun facts about Hailey:

1. Hailey was born into the famous Baldwin brothers acting family.

Her dad is actor Stephen Baldwin, 51, and her uncle is Emmy winner Alec Baldwin, 59. While her father is super conservative and ultra Christian, Alec is a loud voice for the progressive side of politics. He mockingly portrays Donald Trump on SNL, yet Hailey’s dad is one of the president’s supporters.

2. Hailey is a devout Christian

She never attended public school, getting a Christian home school education then later attended classes at New Jersey’s Eastern Christian Schools. She is an evangelical Christian and frequently posts Bible passages on her social media.

3. Hailey has been modeling since 2014 and now is one of the most in-demand stars in the world.

With her tall lean frame and gorgeous face, it was only natural that she went into modeling. Clothing brand French Connection took notice and gave Hailey her big break, having her front their winter 2014 campaign. In October of that year she did her first runway shows for TopShop and then designer Sonia Rykiel. She has since gone on to front campaigns for such high end designers as Ralph Lauren and has appeared in Vogue and other top fashion magazines, while also being in high demand on the catwalk.

4. Hailey’s most high profile romance was with Justin Bieber.

She and the Biebs rang in New Year’s 2016 in Anguilla together, and both stars seemed thrilled showing off their blossoming relationship. They flaunted lovey dovey Instagram pics showing him serenading her on the beach with a guitar and Hailey cuddled up to him while wearing a bikini. Upon arriving back from the Caribbean, they tried out the whole dating thing in early 2016, but Justin decided he just didn’t want to be her boyfriend and moved on to other ladies. See pics of Justin and Hailey, here.

5. Hailey has slammed rumors that she’s ever had plastic surgery.

With her super plump pout and full, high cheekbones, she’s had to shoot down rumors that she’s had her face altered in any way. She told Evening Standard magazine in 2016 that, “Everybody literally thinks I’ve had plastic surgery. Do people want me to go to a doctor and have them examine my face so they can tell people I haven’t? My face has just matured. I grew into my looks. I do look different than I did when I was younger, but it’s still the same face.”

