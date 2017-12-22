Tyga Debuts Massive Natural ‘Fro Hair Just In Time For Christmas: Love Or Loathe?

‘Fro, ‘fro, ‘fro, Merry Christmas! Tyga just showed off an afro while shopping in Beverly Hills! The natural hairstyle is a departure from his usual cornrows — which look do you like better?

Tyga, 28, new holiday season motto is let it grow, let it grow, let it grow! The rapper was all smiles as he sported a massive afro while he did some Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills on Dec. 21. He stopped by a Prada store in a black, white, and red plaid shirt with dark pants and a gold-embellished belt. We have to say, we think his new ‘do is working for him, but we understand fans might be taken aback by the sudden change. The “Rack City” singer tends to keep his hair short or in cornrows, so the hairstyle is definitely not something we’re used to — but he does look really jolly rocking this bigger style! Check out the pic of his ‘fro below, and let us know whether you love or loathe this look!

We can’t help but wonder why the change of hair, though. Of course, no one needs a reason to start sporting a new style, but switching up your locks can signal that things in your life are changing too. Maybe he’s trying to get the attention of someone who’s been overlooking him — his ex Kylie Jenner, 20, perhaps?

As we’ve previously reported, Tyga recently reached out to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star via text message to tell her, “I miss you, still love you and would treat you better than your man is,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But that doesn’t mean Kylie’s responding. She’s trying to end up with Travis Scott, 25, who she’s reportedly expecting a child with. She also “doesn’t see a future with Tyga,” seeing as how “so much has happened to give him another chance,” a source previously told us. I guess we can forget about a reunion between Tyga and the makeup mogul then! At least Tyga seems to be digging his new ‘do!

