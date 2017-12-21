The Weeknd Sneaks Out Of Club With Mystery Girl As Bella Hadid Chills With Gigi

Well, what do we have here? The Weeknd was photographed inside his car with a mystery brunette, as the pair exited a Hollywood nightclub! But, who is she? — Here’s what we know!

The Weeknd, 27, isn’t wasting any time basking in the breakup blues after his split with Selena Gomez, 25. The singer appears to have moved on with a mysterious brunette, as seen in this photo [below]! Abel was spotted inside his vehicle with the unidentified woman, after the two exited a nightclub in Hollywood, CA. The woman, who attempted to shield her face from paparazzi, rocked a slicked-back bun and a beige sweater. The Weeknd kept it casual with a black baseball cap and a black jacket.

Not much is known right now about The Weeknd’s new single life. However, it looks like he’s been living it up. Just one day after the news of his split with Selena, The Weeknd was caught on video, grinding up on a mystery brunette inside a Toronto club. Not to mention, after his split with Sel — who rebounded with her ex, Justin Bieber, 23 — The Weeknd erased all traces of her from his social media. First, he unfollowed his ex on Instagram, before deleting all photos of her from his account. Sel and The Weeknd split in October after 10 months of dating.

Soon after his breakup, Abel was even caught sneaking out of his ex, Bella Hadid‘s New York City apartment. While the reasons behind their secret meet-up remains a mystery, it’s clear that the model and the singer can’t quit each other. But, could that be old news after he was spotted with this mystery brunette in the above photo?

Who knows? — But, Bella has been spending some time with her family on the east coast. Bella, her sister, Gigi, 22, and her brother, Anwar, 18, had a blast at the New York Rangers game, where they faced off against the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 19. And, the Hadid’s weren’t alone — The fam were accompanied by Zayn Malik‘s mother, Trisha and Anwar’s girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. Bella’s admitted in recent interviews that she’s focused on her family at the moment, as well as her modeling career. And, it’s evident that The Weeknd is enjoying the single life again. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens between these two!

