Khloe Kardashian: The Inside Scoop On Her $25k Diamond Rings Featured In Pregnancy Photo

Khloe Kardashian teased fans that she might be engaged or married by wearing two diamond bands in her big pregnancy reveal. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE scoop on the jewels.

Sparkle sparkle! Khloe Kardashian, 33, finally shared the joyous news that yes, she is pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby. In a Dec. 20 Instagram post she showed off a black and white photo of her bare baby belly with the couple’s hands holding on to it. Fans couldn’t help but notice the two giant diamond bands on her ring finger that showed off super prominently on her perfectly manicured hands. It had them freaking out as to whether or not Khloe is also going to be a bride as well as a mom. We’ve talked to several jewelry experts about the rings and if they might be a sign that the couple tied the knot already.

““Beautiful and classic! Each ring has approximately 3 carats of round diamonds going halfway around the band. Total estimated cost $25,000,” jewelry expert Michael O’Connor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. As to whether the band could signify marriage, “It’s a little unconventional, but people use them for wedding bands while some couples use them to signify both an engagement and wedding. More fashionable couples use them because they can mix and match other rings with the bands as their tastes and styles change.” See pics of Khloe and Tristan, here.

They are the classic engagement band. However, I have a lot of clients buying just to buy them lately. I’d look at these bands as more of a promise rings,” George Khalife, also know as George the Jeweler tells us. Indeed Khloe has been sporting the dual diamond band set up on her engagement ring finger for over a year now, even showing them off alongside Tristan’s 2016 NBA Championship ring. The bling sure is gorgeous, so we’ll have to find out from Khloe when they’ve gone from beautiful promise rings to something more official.

Here’s Khloe’s rings in her pregnancy announcement:



And here’s a better look at the bling that she’s sported:

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats messages to Khloe about her wonderul pregnancy news in our comments.