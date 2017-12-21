Gigi Hadid Took Zayn’s Mom To A Rangers Game & Their Jerseys Are Epic

Girl’s night out! Gigi Hadid, who was joined by her sis, Bella, took Zayn Malik’s mother, Trisha to a Rangers game on Dec. 19! And, their Rangers jerseys paired with white pumps is the outfit we’ve always needed!

When the boys are away the girls will cheer on the New York Rangers! Gigi Hadid, 22, took her boyfriend, Zayn Malik‘s mother, Trisha to Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, where they sat rink-side at Madison Square Garden. And, they weren’t alone — The model and Trisha were joined by G’s sis, Bella Hadid, her brother, Anwar, and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. The fam had a blast as they rose from their seats and cheered on their new hometown team, while sporting Rangers jerseys. Gigi and Bella documented their girls night out on social media with a mini impromptu photoshoot, where they played with fun, holiday filters. And, we have to say — The way they styled their Rangers jerseys with jeans and pointed, white pumps, is EVERYTHING! See more snaps below!

Gigi and Trisha looked closer than ever as they were all smiles, staring at the jumbo-tron at MSG. And, why wouldn’t they be pals? After all, Gigi and Trisha’s son, Zayn are so happy together. Gigi and Zayn recently celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in November 2017. She shared an Instagram story of her and Zayn kissing, with a fruity drink in hand. “2 yrs w my favorite human,” Gigi captioned the adorable photo.

Meanwhile, Zayn has been embracing his inner farmer, spending some time away from the spotlight in rural Pennsylvania, as he works on the follow-up to his debut solo LP, Mind of Mine. The singer — who has been open about his struggles with anxiety and fame — admitted to Billboard that he has retreated to a working farm in rural PA, with a private studio nearby. “[The farm] is just out of the way and feels grounded,” he admitted. “There’s not a lot of things around. I do a lot of farm work… I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It’s cool. I’ve always been interested in animals.” Gigi, as well as a slew of friends, family and collaborators visit him in PA and listen to music and offer opinions, he revealed.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zayn will propose to Gigi anytime soon?