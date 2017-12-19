Jonghyun’s Funeral Details Revealed: When Is The Burial & When Can Fans Pay Their Respects?

Jonghyun’s funeral services have already begun, and there will even be an event specifically for SHINee fans to pay their respects. Here’s what you need to know.

K-pop fans were devastated to find out about Jonghyun‘s suicide, but we finally have details for how they can pay their respects. A wake for the 27-year-old, whose real name is Kim Jong-hyun, was attended by family and friends on Dec. 18, but it’s not the only service that will be held in remembrance of the SHINee singer. South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment stated a public event for fans to mourn Jonghyun’s tragic passing will be held on Dec. 19 until 8 p.m. KST at the Asan Hospital funeral parlor. It will also take place on the 20th from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. KST, according to Allkpop. His funeral, however, will be a private ceremony on Dec. 21, and his burial hasn’t been decided yet.

The details come in the wake of a statement from the entertainment group regarding Jonghyun’s untimely passing. “The deep sorrow cannot be compared to ones of his family who had to let go of their loving son and brother but the employees and artists of SM Entertainment, also in deep shock and sorrow, are offering condolences,” the statement read. “Jonghyun was the best artist who loved music more than anyone and always worked hard for his performance. It is devastating to deliver such sad news to the fans who gave him great love.” The company also arranged cushions in their SUM CAFE to read ‘RIP’ in memoriam of the deceased star.

The multiple services began very shortly after the boy band member was confirmed dead at the Konkuk University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. Officials said they were “certain” his passing was a suicide, and that his family didn’t want them to perform an autopsy. If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, we urge you to contact the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Our hearts continue to go out to Jonghyun’s family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.

