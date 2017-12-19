TVXQ Flustered When Asked About Jonghyun’s Death In TV Interview: ‘I Can’t Believe It’

TVXQ were asked about Jonghyun’s death, and the duo became very flustered. Watch their emotional TV interview here.

The tragic suicide of SHINee‘s Jonghyun has left the entire K-pop world reeling. South Korean pop duo TVXQ, Changmin and Yunho, were on Nippon TV’s Sukkiri when Jonghyun, who was also on their label, was brought up. According to allkpop, Yunho said, “My feelings are so flustered. I can’t believe it. We plan to make a visit right after this broadcast.” Changmin sighed and said, “He’s like a brother to me and he was the best artist. I can’t describe it in words…” It was clear that the two were having an extremely difficult time trying to maintain their composure. As a result, fans have criticized Sukkiri for bringing up the subject, while others have argued that talking about his passing was probably discussed beforehand. Watch a video of their interview below, and read their solemn body language.

We reported earlier how Jonghyun’s suicide note admitted that the late K-pop star was “broken from inside” and that his depression had been “slowly eating me up.” While it’s believed that Jonghyun’s official cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, that won’t be confirmed until the autopsy is complete.

Before taking his life, the SHINee singer sent a chilling text message to his older sister, writing, “It’s been too hard. Please send me off. Tell everyone I’ve had a hard time. This is my last goodbye.” After receiving the text, his sister called the police who later found him unconscious in a hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Our thoughts continue to go out to Jonghyun’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.

