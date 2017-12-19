Jonghyun, Chester Bennington & More: Why Pop & Rock Stars Tragically Die By Suicide

Jonghyun’s death is the last in a series of suicides in the music community in 2017. Two experts EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com why so many pop and rock stars take their own lives.

The world of music has been shaken to its core in 2017 after several pop and rock icons have tragically died by suicide, including K-pop sensation Jonghyun, who recently allegedly took his own life on Dec. 18, and Chester Bennington, who died by hanging himself. Lyn Morris, the Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, EXCLUSIVELY told us why so many pop and rock stars are dying by suicide. “Some of the biggest risk factors for suicide include drug and alcohol use, stress and sleep deprivation — major components of what we’ve come to know as the rock n’ roll lifestyle,” Lyn said. “We tend to hear when rock stars take their own lives because they are already in the public eye. But the suicide rate for musicians and artists is lower than it is for farmers, fishermen, construction workers and architects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Meanwhile, psychiatrist to the stars, Dr. Carole Liberman, EXCLUSIVELY told us that the outlook that life is only worthwhile when you’re young and the idea of leaving on a high note might contribute to the suicides in the pop and rock communities. “Rock stars commit suicide in seemingly overwhelming proportions. Many are like Peter Pan, and find that life is only worth living if they can remain a little boy,” Dr. Lieberman said. “As the years pass, and the spotlight leaves them to focus on younger rock stars, it gets harder to pretend that life is still worth living. Some rock stars commit suicide when they are still young. This is typically due to their use of drugs and alcohol getting out of control. They become famous before they can handle what the high life entails, and the people who surround them are just looking for the fastest way to the cash, so they don’t always give them the most therapeutic advice.”

Stress, drug and alcohol use, not having a dependable friend group — all of these can contribute to a higher risk of suicide. Click here to see pics of celebs who tragically died from suicide or overdosing in 2017.

HollywoodLifers, if you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, we urge you to contact the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.