‘A Christmas Story’ Live Stream: Watch The Holiday Musical Event Online

Get your holiday spirit on! ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ premieres tonight, Dec. 17, and you don’t want to miss a minute. Watch the entire musical with this live stream!

The time has finally arrived for A Christmas Story Live! The cast, which includes Maya Rudolph, Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, David Alan Grier, Ana Gasteyer, Ken Jeong, newcomer Andy Walken, and PRETTYMUCH, will assemble at 7 p.m. ET for FOX’s epic 3-hour event. They’ll be taking on the 1983 Christmas classic, which is always on repeat in homes across the world during the holiday season. The musical event is inspired by the movie and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production, A Christmas Story: The Musical. A Christmas Story Live! will also include new songs! Watch below!

Bebe Rexha will be opening up the musical event with a performance of the new song, “Count on Christmas.” You know A Christmas Story Live! is going to be top notch. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony Award winners for the musical Dear Evan Hansen and lyricists of La La Land’s Academy Award-winning song, “City of Stars,” are composing the score. Get ready to add a whole new list of songs to your holiday playlist! The entire cast is insanely talented. We can’t wait to see how Andy does in his big debut! He is just adorable!

But there’s more! A Christmas Story Live! and upcoming movie The Greatest Showman are teaming up to present the first-ever live television commercial during the musical event. The commercial will feature the movie’s biggest stars — Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Keala Settle. Could the night get any better? Nope. Definitely not!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for A Christmas Story Live? Let us know!