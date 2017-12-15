Amy Smart Blindsided & Shell-Shocked Over Sexual Misconduct Claims Husband’s Facing

Just 1 day after a makeup artist accused HGTV’s Carter Oosterhouse of forcing her to give him oral sex, we’ve got his wife Amy Smart’s reaction.

Carter Oosterhouse, 41, the lovable host of HGTV’s Carter Can, has been accused of coercing a female makeup artist, Kailey Kaminsky, to perform a sex act on him in order to keep her job. Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re hearing how his wife, the actress Amy Smart, 41, is reacting to the shocking allegations. “We are obviously getting to holidays and Amy was so looking forward to spending it with family and her baby girl that will be having a birthday on the 26th and now all this has come to light and she is completely shell-shocked and completely blindsided that things have taken this turn,” a source close to Amy shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. ”

The insider went on to add that Amy is struggling to face the disturbing claims, but she will soon enough. “Thoughts on divorce, breakup or separation haven’t been fleshed out, its just anger and confusion right now and Amy is trying to make sense of it all. It’s going to be a very interesting and emotional few weeks. Something she doesn’t want to deal with but will get to the bottom of in good time.” Head here to take a look back at Amy and Carter’s marriage in photos.

Kailey worked on Carter’s reality show roughly 10 years ago. While visiting sites together, she alleges he often jokingly requested oral sex. She says she tried to laugh it off. Finally one day, while riding to a project site together, she claims he pulled to the side of the road and asked her: “‘Do you enjoy your job?’ I said I did and in fact would like to work more, handling more of his personal appearances outside the show,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He said, ‘Well, I can help you with that. But you need to do something for me.’” Fearing losing her job, from then on she alleges to having given in to his requests for oral sex 10 to 15 times.

Carter also issued a statement acknowledging a relationship with Kailey but alleging the entire relationship was consensual. “I had an intimate relationship with Kailey 9 years ago and it was 100% mutual and consensual,” he wrote. “In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable. The reality is that I knew it was consensual because she initiated it the first time and many of the 15 or so times we had relations thereafter. We were together outside of work and I considered her a friend.”

