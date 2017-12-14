Should You Try Kim Kardashian’s Keto Diet? Burns 10x More Fat — The Plan

Do you want to get in Kim Kardashian shape, while also being able to eat cheese, bacon and more tasty foods? Well, there’s a way, and this way we speak of burns more fat than just about any other diet! Learn about Keto, here!

What if we told you there was a diet that allowed you to start your day with “butter coffee” and continue it with bacon, cheese, sausage and more tasty foods that have a bad rep? However, at the same time, you can still burn more fat than most, if not all other diets? — Well, this little miracle diet is called Keto, and stars like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Rihanna, 29, Megan Fox, 31, are fans of it. The Keto diet, which concentrates on the high-fat, low-carb rule, is responsible for Kim’s post-baby weight loss. And, it’s all the rage in the health world! Here’s everything you should know!

What is the Keto diet? — In the short, it’s a high-fat, low-carb, moderate-protein diet that puts your body in a state of ketosis. When your body lacks carbs, but it’s fueled with good fat, your liver creates ketones, which are substances produced when the body breaks down fat for energy. The ketosis process actually metabolizes fat and turns it into energy, therefore you’re body is being trained to burn fat. When on the Keto diet, your body is so trained to burn fat that even when you don’t work out, you’re still burning fat! The Keto diet is also referred to as the cousin-diet to Paleo and Atkins, as they’re similar in various ways.

What can you eat on the Keto diet? — The diet allows you to eat healthy proteins, such as avocado, salmon, eggs, and all natural peanut butter. Other foods include: mushrooms, certain green veggies, like kale, spinach and cucumber. Food you didn’t think are Keto, but are include: feta cheese, sausage, butter, heavy cream,

What’s off limits on the Keto diet? — This is the hard part. All grains are not Keto, which means breads, pastas and all sugar are off limits. Bananas aren’t even Keto! What makes it a bit difficult for some, is that a lot of fruits are not Keto.

What’re the benefits? — The Keto diet reduces hunger, appetite and cravings. Good Morning America‘s Amy Robach, 44, is even a fan of the diet; she even drank butter coffee every morning while on the diet. As a breast cancer survivor, Amy followed the diet for anti-cancer benefits. Yes, the Keto diet can [potentially, as research states] help combat cancer; According to research it can potentially help with longevity, brain function [boost brain energy], polycystic ovarian syndrome, increase energy. The diet has no major medical or nutritional negatives. The diet also works for vegans and vegetarians.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Keto diet is something you’d like to try?