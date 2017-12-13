Renee Olstead: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’ Singer

We spoke EXCLUSIVELY with actress/singer, Renee Olstead, about her new single. Here’s everything you need to know about her, in her own words!

1.) Renee Olstead, 28, is originally from Houston, Texas. “My mom and step dad are still there. I loved going to Astros games as a kid, so I was super excited to see them (finally) win the World Series,” Renee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I got my start singing and acting in Houston,” she added. Renee attended CentreStage Theatrical School in Kingwood, Texas, where she is currently listed as one of their most famous alumni. At just eight years old Renee was booked on her first television series, and at 13 years old she was cast on the comedy series, Still Standing, where she played middle sister Lauren Miller. The rest is history!

2.) Renee just released an incredible new single, “Help Me Make It Through The Night,” and she’s pretty psyched about it! “I’m really excited for all the new music I’ve been recording. We released my first single from the new recordings, ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night’, and people have been really responding to the new sound,” Renee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The single, which you can listen to above courtesy of Renee’s YouTube page, officially dropped on October 13. “I’m very focused on my new music right now, so making sure I have all my ducks in a row is really important. I’m building an amazing team to help support the new release,” she shared.

3.) You’ve definitely seen Renee’s acting work before. As an actress, Renee has been featured in a number of different films and television shows such as 13 Going On 30, The Secret Life of an American Teenager, and Unfriended. She was also in two notable television movies: The Bling Ring and Super Sweet 16: The Movie. And we’ll be seeing even more of her very soon! “I have a couple movies that I’ve shot that haven’t come out yet, so be on the lookout,” Renee told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE interview. So exciting!

4.) Renee’s favorite form of social media is Instagram. This is great news for HollywoodLife, because Renee is taking over the @HollywoodLifeTV Instagram on Wednesday, December 13! Renee told HollywoodLife that Instagram is her “favorite way to interact with fans,” and that she loves “showing them” what she’s up to in the studio. “I recently did a fan giveaway where I sent free autographed cards with a note to anyone who requested, so that was a cool way to interact with fans outside of social media,” Renee added. “I loved reading all their letters!” How sweet is that?

5.) She’s married, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t allowed to have a celebrity crush! And, she chose a really good one, too. “I guess I would have to say ‘Sons of Anarchy’ era Charlie Hunnam,” Renee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That may also be because he looks so much like my husband. I guess I have a type!”

Want some bonus info on Renee? The last thing she binge watched was Stranger Things, last artist she listened to was Gary Clark Jr., and her best concert experience ever is a tie between Herbie Hancock at the Hollywood Bowl and Willie Nelson. Renee also shared that she has two “really awesome” rescue dogs, an American bulldog/boxer mix and a pug. So cute!

