The Perfect Holiday Hairstyle — Copy Hailee Steinfeld’s Look With Drugstore Products

Bigger is better! You can copy Hailee Steinfeld’s sexy, ’70s-inspired curls with expert tips and just 3 products from the drugstore. Read the how to below!

Hailee Steinfeld, 21, looked like a disco queen at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. Wearing a black sequin Tom Ford dress and wild curls, she was totally vintage chic! Hairstylist Gregory Russell created the glam, Hollywood curls. You can rock them to any holiday party or on New Year’s Eve — you’re sure to turn heads! He used just three products, and they are all available at the drugstore! The trick for maximum volume was that he brushed out each curl as he styled her hair. He spritzed them with hairspray to keep them frizz-free. “I was inspired by Hailee’s Tom Ford dress and wanted to create a fun and sexy brushed out, disco look for the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere last night,” he told us.

Here is the exact to how! “On damp hair I used Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Curl Enhancing Styling Mousse throughout her hair to prep for volume and lasting body. I then selected a deep side part and blew dry with a multi-bristle brush until fully dry. Then I used a 3/4″ iron and curled away from the face, setting each curl with a clip to cool. Once completed, I sprayed the curls with Marc Anthony True Professional Coconut Clear Dry Shampoo to add fluffy texture and volume. I then brushed out each curl with my multi-bristle brush and sprayed with Marc Anthony True Professional Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Volume Hairspray as I went. I then secured her hair back with bobby pins and finished with more hairspray!”

That’s it!

HollywoodLifers, would you rock these disco curls in your hair?