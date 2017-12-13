‘Designated Survivor’ Fall Finale: [SPOILER] Is Killed In Devastating Car Crash

The final moments of the ‘Designated Survivor’ fall finale ended with one character losing their life in a jaw-dropping car crash. This loss changes the course of the show forever.

Alex Kirkman (Natascha McElhone) is dead. Fans watched Designated Survivor’s First Lady of the United States die in the last seconds of the show’s fall finale. Alex had just learned she was no longer the subject of a federal investigation when a huge truck struck the car she was riding in. The impact was brutal. Her security team rushed to her side, but it was too late for Alex.

While at the hospital, Tom (Kiefer Sutherland) gets the dreaded phone call no husband ever wants to receive. He learns his wife is dead over the phone. Tom drops the phone and falls to his knees. He is absolutely gutted. To make matters worse, his kids don’t know they’ve lost their mother. On top of being President of the United States of America, Tom is now a single dad.

Both Tom and Alex were looking forward to spending time together before her untimely death. Tom had promised Alex that he would take a day off after she testified in the federal investigation. “I’ll see you soon,” Tom told Alex. Unfortunately, he’ll never see beloved wife alive again. When Alex called Tom after the federal investigation is over, he didn’t pick up. She told Tom she loved him before she hung up. Those words will likely haunt Tom forever.

Long before the fall finale, fans were aware that Natascha, who played Alex, was leaving the show. She is set to star alongside Sean Penn in the Hulu show, The First. Nevertheless, watching Alex’s demise onscreen was not an easy thing.

Designated Survivor’s second season will return February 28 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

