Denise Boutte: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Stan Against Evil’ Star

Everything you need to know about ‘Stan Against Evil’ star and cookbook author, Denise Boutte!

1.) Denise Boutte, 35, is a down south girl at heart. In our EXCLUSIVE interview, Denise shared that she’s originally from Maurice, Louisiana where most of her family still resides to this day. Denise shared that she returns home “constantly” to visit her loved ones, adding that she spends “every Christmas [and] New Year there.” The actress also shared that most of her childhood memories are from her grandparents farm, but that her absolute favorite is of “picking eggs on the farm.” Aw!

2.) Speaking of being a southern girl, Denise is gearing up for the release of her first cookbook, Southern Modified. “In addition to producing my own film and television concepts, I’m in the thick of creating a culinary empire! From Weeziana Girl Seasoning Blends, to my cookbook ‘Southern Modified’ up first, to heat-&-eat meals and desserts,” Denise told HollywoodLife in our interview. In fact, Denise will be taking over HollywoodLife‘s TV Instagram on Monday, December 11, while filming an episode of Home & Family! Make sure you tune in to watch a behind-the-scenes look at her cooking segment.

3.) Denise’s rise to fame is not a very typical story. “While working in the Dallas, Texas world of advertising, overseeing commercial and photo shoots for a range of clients’ campaigns, I was introduced to life on set and on several occasions, was asked by the client, to step in front of the camera, replacing the person who was actually cast,” Denise shared with HollywoodLife. “The initial resistance didn’t last long and after being approached by a local talent agent, I found myself in front of the lens for a variety of print and commercial campaigns. A chance introduction landed me a talent manager, who I’m still with to this day, in Hollywood. Shortly after, I decided to take a leap of faith, packed my bags and headed west. Trust me… no one is more surprised by my career choice than me! It’s been quite the journey, thus far and trust me when I say… I’m just getting started!”

4.) She absolutely loves playing Lara on Stan Against Evil. “Authentic ‘real-world settings’ are great but ‘Stan Against Evil’ fulfilled my long-standing desire to create in the magical world of CGI and special effects,” Denise told HollywoodLife. “How exciting would that be? My character Lara is certainly a mystery worth exploring, lending herself to an array of compelling storylines. I fell in love with her strong, mysterious, invincible qualities and admired her vulnerabilities.”

5.) So, what is Denise listening to right this moment? “With the Holidays upon us, Ledisi’s “It’s Christmas” is in constant rotation,” she said. You can follow Denise on her social media accounts: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

