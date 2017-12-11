Brielle Biermann Reignites NeNe Leakes Feud With Scathing Instagram Diss: You’re ‘Extinct’

Brielle Biermann’s at it again! Stirring up drama with NeNe Leakes, the 20-year-old ferociously slammed the star with just one epic comment. See jaw-dropping diss.

Apparently Brielle Biermann, 20, cannot help herself when it comes to sparking drama — especially between her and her mom, Kim Zolciak‘s, 39, Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes, 49. Adding even more fuel to their fiery feud, Brielle commented on an Instagram pic of NeNe on Dec. 10, and what she had to say was cringe-worthy! NeNe posted a photo of herself and her friends — Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey — on Dec. 10, which was soon reposted by The Shade Room. The popular Instagram account asked their followers to “NameThatGirlGroup,” and Brielle decided to participate in the game. Spoofing on the name of the 90’s girl group, Xscape, Brielle wrote, “Xstinct,” according to The Shade Room. Ouch!

Of course Shade Room fans instantly noticed Brielle’s insulting comment made by her verified account, and they had a few WORDS for the 20-year-old. “@briellebiermann girl have some respect for you elders, hasn’t your momma taught you some manners ?😂😂😂” one person wrote. Another replied, “How about you go to college or get that job at E and leave grown folks alone okay pookie 😉.” And while NeNe has yet to clap back, one fan seems to think Brielle has it coming. “@briellebiermann when @neneleakes clap back on your azz, take it like a grown azz woman since you like stepping out of child’s place. You need around 25 good azz whipping to make you a respectable young adult.” Click here to see Brielle’s hottest Instagram pics from 2017.

Brielle’s unprecedented “extinct” comment comes after she blasted NeNe back in October for having a “cockroach-infested” bathroom, which NeNe claimed was racist. What happened was, Brielle took a Snapchat video at NeNe’s new home, and in it, she pointed out a large bug crawling on the bathroom floor. Nene did NOT let Brielle get away with that one. “@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p****! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f***ing wit me and mine!,” the reality star wrote on Instagram along with the Snapchat video. “Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner [sic].” Whoa! Is it just us, or do these two need to take a step back?

