Jaxton Wheeler: Porn Star Accused Of Bullying August Ames Claims He Didn’t Drive Her To Suicide

Jaxton Wheeler, the adult film star who is being accused of pushing August Ames to suicide is sharing his side of the story!

Porn star Jaxton Wheeler, 29, has come under fire since August Ames took her life on Dec. 6. He’s been accused of bullying August over what some call homophobic messages on social media. Now, Jaxton is explaining his thoughts on this tragic story. “As a matter of public record, my comment was posted after August had chosen to take her life,” he said, via The Blast. “I am disappointed my comments have been used to distract from my original issues and devastated they have inappropriately been attributed as the reason August chose to take her life.”

Jaxton went on to explain that he’s setting aside their dispute in light of the August’s shocking suicide and offered his condolences to her close friends and family. “My heart goes out to her friends and loved ones, and to all affected by this. Hopefully, this allows us to reflect on the choices we make on social media. It may be anonymous, but real harm can be done.” Head here to take a look back at August’s life in photos.

Prior to August’s death, she and Jaxton were in the midst of a heated war of words on Twitter over whether it’s homophobic for a female porn star to avoid working with gay men in an effort to avoid “putting [their] body at risk.” The tweet that Jaxton claims to have written following her passing could be this response, via Newsweek: “The world is awaiting your apology or for you to swallow a cyanide pill. Either or we’ll take it.” Since August’s death and the barrage of criticism began, Jaxton has set his account to private.

