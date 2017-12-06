‘Despicable Me 3’ Exclusive: Lucy’s Stepmom Struggles Were Fun For Kristen Wiig

In this EXCLUSIVE clip from the ‘Despicable Me 3’ Blu-ray/DVD, Kristen Wiig talks about the drastic changes her character, Lucy, has undergone.

Kristen Wiig, 44, is pretty excited to see how her Despicable Me 3 character, Lucy, has grown over the years. In a fun feature on the Blu-ray/DVD, which was released everywhere December 5, Kristen talks candidly about how Lucy’s life is different now that she’s living in Freedonia with Gru and his three daughters, Margo, Edith and Agnes. “Lucy’s life definitely changed a lot,” Kristen says. “I like the fact that they’re telling the story of a step-family merging together and how it is to be a stepmom and how you have this relationship with these kids that you sort of have to figure out.” As Kristen talks about Lucy’s new life and family, we see clips from the hilarious third installment. “Mother-daughter bonding time!” Lucy yells as she packs into a car with the girls as Gru looks on. Aw!

“She’s doing her best but she knows she’s not quite there,” Kristen explains as we watch Lucy fall prey to the girls pouting after they’re told they can’t have something they want. Lucy’s response? To immediately offer that they get as many as they want, duh! “I kinda like that they show that struggle in her,” Kristen continues. The eldest of the three girls even chimes in to tell Lucy that it’s “okay” to tell the younger ones “no” sometimes, which many parents have a hard time realizing the first go ’round. We loved watching this little insight into Lucy’s character, courtesy of Kristen, and we can’t want to see what else lies ahead on the Blu-ray/DVD!

