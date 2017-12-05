Michelle Rodriguez: 5 Things To Know About Injured Steelers LB, Ryan Shazier’s Fiancee

After steelers LB, Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal injury during Monday’s game against the Bengals, his fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez has been by his side. While she asks for prayers, here’s 5 key facts about Michelle.

As Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Ryan Shazier, 25, remains hostpialized at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez, 25, has been a pillar of support for the NFL star. Shazier suffered a brutal spinal injury on Monday night after a collision with Bengals receiver, Josh Malone, 21. Shazier was immediately carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital after the hit, which left spectators and other players in shock.

The Steelers GM and VP, Kevin Colbert, provided an update soon after the incident, where he said Shazier did not require surgery at this time. Multiple reports have claimed that he regained movement in his lower extremities and that he continues to improve. However, while the Steelers have flown back to Pittsburgh, Shazier remains hospitalized in Cincinnati until he undergoes further testing and is cleared to return. But, he is not alone. Michelle has been by his side, and here’s a few things to know about her!

1. Michelle is a Texas State University alum — She graduated in 2015, with a degree in special education. Michelle was also on the basketball team at TSU. She is currently a special education teacher. Michelle is also an advocate for prayer.

2. Shazier proposed to Michelle in April 2016 — She took to Instagram on April 23, 2016, where she revealed her stunning ring. “Words can’t describe how much I love this man…. I’m speechless!” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair kissing.

3. Michelle has a great relationship with Shazier’s son, Ryan — Her Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her “blended family,” as she refers to herself, Shazier and little Ryan. In a video collage from Jan. 6, 2017, she wrote a sweet message about Shazir’s son, which read: “Hey I might not really be your mother / But that don’t mean that I don’t really love ya / And even though I married your father / That’s not the only reason I’m here for ya / I think you’re beautiful / I think you’re perfect / I know how hard it gets / But I swear it’s worth it, worth it / Cause what you do, what you do, what you do, what you do for love ♥♥♥♥♥. #blendedfamily. **At the end of the day all that matters**”. At the time of Michelle’s post, The Shade Room reported that Ryan’s mother, Tonika Marie, called out Michelle on Instagram for allegedly using Ryan as a pawn to shut her out of the picture.

4. She’s extremely supportive of her future husband — Michelle posts uplifting messages for Shazier before his games, on her Instagram. She has a ton of custom Steelers gear that she rocks to all of his games. Michelle even hits the gym with Shazier. Her Instagram is filled with videos of the couple in the working out together.

5. Michelle has quite a few pro athlete friends — Michelle and Lakers guard, Jordan Clarkson, 25, have been friends since they were kids. She is also friends with Danny Green, 30, of the Spurs.

