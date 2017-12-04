Tamika Scott Fell To The Floor During Wild Xscape Show: See Wardrobe Malfunction

That’s gotta hurt! Tamika Scott slammed to the stage during an Xscape performance after an outfit change went awry! Watch the wardrobe malfunction and painful consequence here.

Tamika Scott, 42, became acquainted with her concert venue in an unpredictable way on Dec. 2. While most artists need to be aware of their space for epic dance moves and engaging stage presences, Tamika found herself much closer to the ground than she was probably comfortable with when a wardrobe malfunction sent her straight to the floor. Check out her outfit mishap in the video below.

Her girl group, Xscape, were performing at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, when she got caught in her jumpsuit during the quick change that caused her unfortunate collapse. Of course, she picked herself up like a pro, and made a speedy recovery in order to perform the next song as her fans in the audience cheered her on! See pictures of the girl group here.

While the performance wasn’t Tamika’s best night, the spotlight luckily wasn’t entirely on her. Her bandmate Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, debuted her new blue hair at the show, and the new ‘do certainly turned a bunch of heads. Her booty shaking dance moves also helped draw focus to her sexy self!

LaTocha Scott, 44, and Kandi Burruss, 41, shared the stage with their attention-grabbing bandmates. We were actually pretty excited to see Kandi up there with her bandmates considering the rumors that she was leaving the band. Ever since the group appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Nov. 12, fans of the band have been worried about a potential breakup. Kandi made some remarks on the show about how the rest of the band were making music together, while she was focused on other projects. Tamika later slammed the rumors, claiming that each member was working hard to give their fans an amazing tour. For now it seems that they’re all keeping that promise, which is great because we love seeing the foursome sharing a stage together!

