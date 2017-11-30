10 TV Storylines You Never Realized Were Super F***ed Up: ‘Friends,’ ‘Gossip Girl’ & More

Have you ever rewatched a show from years ago and thought, ‘Dang, that storyline’s kind of f***ed up’? Believe it or not, there are a TON of TV plots from the past that probably should have never seen the light of day.

We hate to break this to you, but some of your favorite TV shows have had some pretty f***ed up storylines throughout the past several years. Friends, Gossip Girl, and so many more of the most popular shows in America have been guilty of coming up with some pretty bizarre plots. For instance, remember how badly Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) treated women on Gossip Girl? Viewers saw him try to rape both Jenny (Taylor Momsen) and Serena (Blake Lively) in the very first episode. But then he went on to become “so romantic” and the best choice for Blair? Come on! She deserved better than Chuck! And don’t even get us started on Dan (Penn Badgley) being named as Gossip Girl.

Then there’s Friends. And don’t get us wrong — we still love Friends to this day, but that show had some pretty whacky storylines, too. Why was it always so funny when Monica (Courteney Cox) was fat? Are all fat people supposed to be laughed at and not treated like human beings? Monica seemed happy when she was fat, so why should we knock her? Oh, and remember Frank and Alice’s relationship? If not, we’ll refresh your memory. Frank was Pheobe’s (Lisa Kudrow) brother, who fell in love with Alice, his teacher. And they went on to get married. Furthermore, there was also an episode, during which Ross (David Schwimmer) had the hots for his cousin (Denise Richards)…

A few more examples include Mary (Jessica Biel) asking her brother, Matt (Barry Watson), to teach her how to kiss on 7th Heaven, Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) falling in love with Spike (James Marsters) after he tried to rape her on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Zack (Mark–Paul Gosselaar) and Lisa (Lark Voorhees) hooking up on Saved By The Bell. To see the rest, click through our gallery above!

