Is Amber Rose Pregnant? She & 21 Savage Are Reportedly ‘Very Excited’ To Start Family

Amber Rose may be expecting! A new report claims she’s pregnant with BF 21 Savage, & they’re ecstatic about becoming parents together! See her possible baby bump here.

Is Amber Rose, 34, pregnant? A new report from Media Takeout claims she is — and that she and the alleged baby’s father, 21 Savage, 25, are thrilled about starting a family together. The site claims to have gotten “wind” that the rapper is telling his friends that Amber is pregnant, the site even providing a recent photo of Amber as possible proof. In the pic, which was taken on Nov. 27, Amber is wearing an all-black ensemble — including high-waisted pants. In a few snaps, Amber also happens to have her hands resting on her stomach. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celebs’ baby bumps.

Amber also chose to wear a long blonde wig last night during her evening at Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood. See a photo from the event below. On top of that, the media outlet claims to have spoken to sources close with 21 Savage who say the artist is “very excited” about his new family member with Amber. Amber has one child, son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, 4, from her previous relationship with Wiz Khalifa, 30. About a month ago, Amber and 21 Savage sparked engagement rumors after the model flashed a gigantic ring on her finger — even posting an image of the jewelry to her Instagram story on Sept. 30.

However, Amber later revealed to HollywoodLife.com at her Oct. 1 SlutWalk that the pic was not what it seemed. “That is not me!” she said. “That was not me with the ring, Oh My God! You know it was so funny because I didn’t even think about it. A girl had a cartoon face of me on her nails and I took a picture of her nail and her ring was in the picture and I swear to God I was like, ‘Oh your nail looks cool!’ And that was not me, I am not engaged.” Well, engagement or not, only time will tell if Amber is truly pregnant!

