Miss Universe, 22, Was Held At Gunpoint During Carjacking After Being Named Miss South Africa

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters almost died before being crowned Miss Universe. Read more about Demi-Leigh’s attempted kidnapping by armed men.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, almost didn’t make it to Las Vegas for the Miss Universe pageant. The South African beauty, crowned Miss Universe on November 26, was carjacked at gunpoint by three men in the country’s capital of Johannesburg! Demi-Leigh, a self-defense trainer, told reporters that she thwarted the assailants by punching one of the men in the throat before making a quick getaway from the attempted kidnapping that happened just a month after becoming Miss South Africa in March. “I saw them approaching me, three to my left and another on the other side, and I knew by their eyes what they were coming to do. I was petrified but prepared for what was coming,” she said.

“I had at least three guns pointed at me,” she continued. “I climbed out of the car but they told me to climb back in because I was coming with them. He was dazed [after being punched] and pushed me into the car. I forced my way out and ran as fast as I could into traffic to get help.” The incident inspired her to become a self-defense trainer, to help other women protect themselves if they found themselves in a deadly situation like she did. It’s unspeakable to think of what could have happened that day if she weren’t so prepared and collected during the attack!

Demi-Leigh beat out Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica to win Miss Universe, becoming the second Miss South Africa to win the coveted title. After being crowned #1 out of 92 contestants, Demi-Leigh will now spend a year living in a luxury apartment in New York City, receiving a salary to carry out her duties under the title. She’ll also pursue the goals she outlined in her platform. The recent college grad, who has a degree in Business Management, wants to promote equal pay for women. We know she can do it!

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition! pic.twitter.com/JYuQYc3Lvo — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

