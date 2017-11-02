Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Celebrate Astros’ World Series Win With A Sweet Kiss — Cute Pics

And the cutest World Series couple goes to… Kate Upton and Justin Verlander! After the Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series, Kate and Justin shared the most romantic kiss on the field. We’re still swooning! Check out all the sweet pics!

Justin Verlander, 34, helped the Houston Astros win their first-ever World Series on Nov. 1 in an epic 5-1 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Kate Upton, 25, sealed her fiance’s big win with a kiss. After the win, Kate headed onto the field to celebrate with Justin. She wrapped her arms around her man for an epic lip lock that will go down in history as one of the most passionate kisses ever. Kate was one proud fiancee cheering on her man during all 7 World Series games. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated model showed up to the final game in a denim jacket with “Verlander” embellished on the back. Her massive diamond engagement ring was on full display, too!

Now that the World Series is over, what’s next for Justin and Kate? The couple got engaged in 2016, and they’ve both had a very busy year. Baseball season is long and grueling, that’s for sure! Despite their hectic schedules, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kate has still been planning her wedding to Justin! “Kate took on all the wedding planning because she knew win or lose, she was going to make her dream wedding happen,” our source revealed.

Kate and Justin will reportedly tie the knot in mid-November in Tuscany, Italy, according to Us Weekly. Kate may even have two dresses for her big day, possibly a long-sleeved gown and a big tulle one. After Justin’s epic World Series win, their wedding is going to be one amazing celebration to top off one incredible year. Congrats, Justin! What a win!

