Karla Luna: 5 Things On The Beloved Actress, 38, Who Passed Away From Cancer Battle

Fans were devastated to learn about the passing of Latina actress, Karla Luna, on Sept. 28. She lost a hard-fought battle to cancer, and appeared to be surrounded by friends and family. Karla was just 38-years-old. Here’s 5 key facts to know about the late actress.

1. Karla battled cancer three times. — Before Karla lost her cancer battle when she was diagnosed for a third time, she battled cancer two times prior. In 2012, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer after giving birth to her youngest child, according to Earn The Necklace. Just two years later, the cancer returned. Karla received chemotherapy until 2015. Then, in 2016, her cancer returned again and attacked the left side of her neck.

2. Karla’s friend was the one to release the news of her passing. — Her close friend, Fernando Lozano, confirmed that she passed away on Twitter. His message read: “With great sadness, I share that my dear Karla Luna is resting…”. The Mexican television network, Multimedios, also revealed that she died on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Karla will be laid to rest in Monterrey, Mexico, as per her wishes, the site reported.

3. Karla was a beloved Latina actress. — She rose to fame after appearing in the popular comedy, Las Lavanderas on TeleHit. She’s known for her films, Noches con Platanito [2013], La rosa de Guadalupe [2008] and Código postal [2006], according to IMDb.

4. Karla was also a singer. — Some of her most popular songs include, “La Enfiestada”, “Vivo” and “La Muchachona”.

5. She is survived by her four children. — While the names of her children are unknown, she shares them with her ex-husband Americo Garza. According to the site mentioned above, Karla and Garza’s marriage ended in 2015, after details of his alleged affair with her co-host, Karla Panini, on Las Lavanderas, were exposed.

