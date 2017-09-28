Agnez Mo: 5 Things To Know About The Sexy & Talented Indonesian Singer

Agnez Mo is the most famous name in Indonesia, and you’ll want to learn all about her before she takes Hollywood by storm, too. Here are 5 things to know about the singer, including details on her new album!

Agnez Mo, 31, started her entertainment career when she was just six years old, and immediately became a sensation. As a singer, songwriter, actress and producer, she’s one of the busiest people we know — and she’s good at all of it. Here are the facts!

1. Agnez first came on the scene when she recorded a children’s album called Si Meong in 1992. Born Agnes Monica Muljoto, she took on the stage name Agnes Monica (now Agnez Mo.) She then got into acting as a teenager, and signed a record deal. Agnez dropped her first adult album And the Story Goes in 2003, and began to really skyrocket.

2. She just dropped a stunning music video for her song “Long As I Get Paid.” Agnez flaunts a series of super sexy outfits and an elaborate headpiece in the Sept. 22 visual, which takes place in a palatial seaside residence. What a dream, right? Check it out above and see more pics from the video here.

3. Agnez holds the most number of awards in Indonesia. She has 17 Anugerah Musik Indonesia, 8 Panasonic Awards, 5 Nickelodeon Indonesia Kids’ Choice Awards, and 4 MTV Indonesia Awards. (She’s also the country’s richest celeb.)

4. Her album is coming soon! Her upcoming full-length LP is titled X and set to arrive later this fall. How exciting is that?

5. Agnez is an active philanthropist. She is an anti-drug ambassador in Asia and the ambassador of MTV EXIT in combating human trafficking. So impressive!

Oh, and this is just the beginning of Agnez’ journey. “I promised myself and my country that I’d make a big impact everywhere I can,” Agnez tells HollywoodLife. “I’m never going to stop.” Can’t wait to see what’s next!

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Agnez? Tell us what we missed in the comments!