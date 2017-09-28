10 Hotties Dressed As Firefighters You Won’t See On ‘Chicago Fire’, But You Wish You Would

It is getting hot in here, or is it just us? ‘Chicago PD’ is finally back, but the show doesn’t actually have a monopoly on the hot firefighter game. Click through our gallery to see 10 celebs who rock the uniform!

The men of Chicago Fire, well, light our fires, and they seem to get sexier every season! Taylor Kinney and his costars look insanely good in those firefighter uniforms! While they’re always going to be our main men, we couldn’t help but notice that there are a ton of other celebrities — men and women — who put on the uniform and looked sexier than ever. Allow us to explain why we’re drooling!

Firstly, Joe Manganiello looks good in whatever he wears. That’s a damn fact. But he amped up the sexy level at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards! The Magic Mike star was all about bringing his stripper persona to the stage by walking out to present an award in a firefighter costume. Well, it’s arguably a costume — it’s barely there! He did the stripper thing and only wore the pants, suspenders, gloves, and helmet. No shirt; just a six-pack! And we were all better for it.

More celebrities took the look IRL, including Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey. Back when the two were happily married, in 2008, they went all out for Mariah’s humongous Halloween bash in NYC. The couple arrived to the party at the Marquee Club via firetruck, dressed to the nines in his and hers firefighter costumes. It’s definitely a look! You need to check out our gallery above to see more gorgeous stars who dressed as firemen — both in real life, and on TV and in movies. You won’t be disappointed!

