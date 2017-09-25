Say it ain’t so! Rasheeda Buckner-Frost has officially confirmed that she and hubby Kirk Frost have called it quits. Listen to the revealing interview she gave after Kirk’s love child scandal with Jasmine Washington!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 35, and her hubby Kirk Frost, 38, have officially separated after 9 years of marriage. The gorgeous reality TV star confirmed to sad news while appearing on radio show Dish Nation on Sept. 25. She revealed to hosts Gary with da Tea and Porsha Williams that the couple are officially split. “We’re separated, and we’re working on making sure that we’re doing everything that we need to do for our family,” she said. And we’re so bummed to hear the news of the split! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW.

However, Rasheeda made it clear the two are very committed to co-parenting their two children — Ky, 16, and Karter, 4. “We are parenting very well,” the LHH star said. “We have good communication. Two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable, as far as him and I, that’s just what it is.” We are so glad to hear they are putting the kids first, even if that means they are over. Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 6.

We aren’t totally shocked to hear Rasheeda confirm the split, as rumors had been swirling for a while now that the couple wasn’t going to make it. After all, LHH fans will all remember the roller coaster story line of Kirk’s infidelity and alleged love child with Jasmine Washington on the last season of the show. When asked about the situation during the interview, Rasheeda didn’t jump to respond. When Gary asked if Kirk had finally taken that paternity test fans were waiting for, she reportedly gave him a “look and ‘HMPH.'” Ouch!

