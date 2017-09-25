Congratulations are in order! Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy reportedly tied the knot this weekend, shortly after rekindling their romance. He proposed at the end of season five, but now the ‘L&HH’ stars are official!

Lil Scrappy, 33, and Bambi Benson, 31, just took their relationship to the next level by saying their “I dos” during a romantic ceremony over the weekend, according to The Shade Room on Sept. 25. It was only one month ago that the rapper went the extra mile to win his leading lady back, even launching operation “Find The Bam,” to win back the love of his life. The newlyweds reportedly had been telling close friends and family that they would be getting married and they’ve been sporting diamond sparklers on social media for just over a week! Fans couldn’t be more excited for the happy couple, especially after watching them fall head over heals for each other on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The pair last enjoyed a romantic outing for two on Sept. 20, looking happier than ever while dressed to impress for the special occasion. Bam shared an adorable photo of them cozying up together, proving they’re still going strong. Scrap also gushed over his gorgeous girl, sharing the same pic with a heartwarming caption reading, “Goonin wit my better [half].” Despite their rocky past, they both were overjoyed to be together after working out their differences in Aug. 2017. The lovebirds have since been hitting the town in style and she totally dropped jaws while rocking a thigh-baring sparkling dress on their Sept. 2 date night. “Scrap looking @adizthebam like I’m never letting you go again,” Bambi captioned her post. She can say that again!

Bambi previously revealed that she would consider taking Scrappy back, but only with change and dedication. “It’s cute, it’s a nice start for him,” Bambi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, he’s going to have to do a whole bunch more. He’s going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward.” The rapper surprised fans when he sweetly got down on a knee and popped the question to Bambi in front of their loved ones at the end of season five. Even though they parted ways for a while, it looks like absence made the heart grow fonder. Bambi also revealed that she won’t be appearing on season seven of L&HH, so hopefully we’ll hear more about it soon!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to their reps for comment.

